The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

