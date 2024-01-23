The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

