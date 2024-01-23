The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.