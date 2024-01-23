The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

