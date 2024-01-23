The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $7.50

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

GRPN opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $1,343,594.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

