The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.99.

Angi stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

