The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Christopher Swift Sells 46,818 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $3,965,952.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,415,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98.

On Friday, January 12th, Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,990. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

