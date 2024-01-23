The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $238.95 Average PT from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.65 and its 200-day moving average is $203.71. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,065 shares of company stock valued at $958,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.