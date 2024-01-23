The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Home Depot worth $312,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $350.87. 2,609,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $349.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

