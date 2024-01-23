The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.86. 1,177,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.15. The stock has a market cap of $350.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

