The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,145.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.49.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

