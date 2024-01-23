The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,809,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,100 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $438,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

