The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $147.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

