The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.80. 323,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average is $130.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.