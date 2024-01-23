The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

PG stock traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

