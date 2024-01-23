The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.56.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE PGR opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
