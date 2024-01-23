The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.