The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 558,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

