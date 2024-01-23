The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 147.2% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. 3,300,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,515. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

