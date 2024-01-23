The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

