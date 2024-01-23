The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.