The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. 3,259,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

