The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $211,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

