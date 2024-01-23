The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Trimmed by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,867. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.