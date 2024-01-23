TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 0.4 %

TXMD opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

