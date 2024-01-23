Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

TMO traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.30. The stock had a trading volume of 918,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

