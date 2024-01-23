Thomas Vellios Sells 10,000 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.21. The stock had a trading volume of 778,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,776. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.44.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.