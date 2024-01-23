Tim Gillbanks Acquires 5,000 Shares of TR Property (LON:TRY) Stock

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Gillbanks bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,700 ($19,949.17).

TR Property Stock Down 0.8 %

TR Property stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 312.50 ($3.97). The company had a trading volume of 361,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,459. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.08. TR Property has a 12 month low of GBX 252.95 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 348 ($4.42). The company has a market capitalization of £991.72 million, a PE ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.93.

TR Property Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. TR Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -852.27%.

About TR Property

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

