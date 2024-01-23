Timothy Eugene Sullivan Sells 3,551 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $230,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

