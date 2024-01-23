TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $108.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKO. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $320,964,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,378,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

