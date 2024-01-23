TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Shares Gap Up to $77.41

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.41, but opened at $95.44. TKO Group shares last traded at $93.52, with a volume of 3,470,820 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

