TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.63.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$33.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.98. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$25.87 and a 52 week high of C$33.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6189024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

