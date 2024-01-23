tomiNet Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $107.99 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. tomiNet has a total market cap of $107.99 million and $14.88 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.27411525 USD and is down -11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $15,733,603.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

