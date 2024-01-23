tomiNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $116.43 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003323 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $116.43 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.27411525 USD and is down -11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $15,733,603.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

