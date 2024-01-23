Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.79.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

TOU stock opened at C$56.40 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.48 per share, with a total value of C$84,720.00. Insiders have bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $750,663 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

