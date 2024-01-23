Towerview LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.31% of Cantaloupe worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 221,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,029. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.63 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

