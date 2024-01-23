Towerview LLC Has $500,000 Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Towerview LLC owned 0.70% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 170,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

