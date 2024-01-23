Towerview LLC Increases Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Towerview LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties comprises about 3.5% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 1.21% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 690,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 400,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.69. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc bought 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $53,682.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,271.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc purchased 2,248 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 58,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $542,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,189,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,368 and have sold 436,566 shares valued at $4,019,926. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

