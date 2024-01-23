Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average is $178.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

