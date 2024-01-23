Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Cut by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for about 3.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.40. The stock had a trading volume of 228,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

