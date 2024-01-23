Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TM opened at $201.40 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $201.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

