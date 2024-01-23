Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.85. 255,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $253.29.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

