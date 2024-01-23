TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,017.47.

TDG stock opened at $1,072.21 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $671.92 and a 52 week high of $1,074.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $993.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

