Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 80215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

