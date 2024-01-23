trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. Analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 663,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of trivago by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in trivago by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 704,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

