TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $132.23 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,865,962,375 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

