Truist Financial Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $35.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 362,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,927. Green Plains has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

