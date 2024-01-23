Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE TFC opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

