Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $44.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

