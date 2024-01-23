Truist Financial Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.22.

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

