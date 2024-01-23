TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRST opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
