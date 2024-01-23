TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,742 shares of company stock worth $97,780. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

