TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $29.46. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 11,675 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $97,780. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 48,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 230,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $561.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

